Axiom Cyber HakTrap: Hardware network security device for home/SMB with continuous threat updates. built by Axiom Cyber Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network traffic inspection for all inbound and outbound internet traffic, Protection against ransomware, denial-of-service attacks, and cryptojacking, Over 150 threat intelligence updates per day covering 350,000+ threat data points..

CrowdSec Security Stack: Open source crowd-powered IDS/IPS and WAF for infra & app security. built by CrowdSec. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Behavioral analysis of logs and requests to detect malicious IPs, Intrusion prevention via Remediation Component for active IP blocking, Web Application Firewall (WAF) via AppSec Component..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.