AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP): 5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection. built by AccuKnox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor..

Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.