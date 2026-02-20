AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP) is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by AccuKnox. Array ASI SSL Intercept is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best intrusion detection and prevention systems fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise operators building O-RAN or SD-RAN deployments need AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP) because it's the only platform that enforces Kubernetes security posture directly into the 5G control plane instead of bolting on generic cloud security afterward. The tool scores particularly high on DE.CM and DE.AE through real-time RF threat monitoring and behavioral analysis for malicious xApps, catching threats that standard network IDS tools miss in virtualized RAN environments. Skip this if your 5G infrastructure runs closed, proprietary RAN stacks; 5GNAPP assumes OpenRAN architecture and Kubernetes-native deployments, making it a poor fit for legacy telco networks.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid cloud deployments need Array ASI SSL Intercept to inspect encrypted traffic without becoming a bottleneck; its hardware-accelerated processing hits 120 Gbps while supporting physical, virtual, and cloud appliances in the same policy framework. The tool handles both inbound and outbound decryption with Layer-2 and Layer-3 flexibility, letting you avoid the "decrypt everywhere or nowhere" trap that locks teams into single-vendor stacks. Skip this if you're looking for integrated threat response; ASI decrypts and classifies traffic for downstream tools, so you still need your own IDS, firewall, and analytics layer to actually stop threats.
5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection.
SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP) vs Array ASI SSL Intercept for your intrusion detection and prevention systems needs.
AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP): 5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection. built by AccuKnox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor..
Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..
Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox