AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP): 5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection. built by AccuKnox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor..

CrowdSec Security Stack: Open source crowd-powered IDS/IPS and WAF for infra & app security. built by CrowdSec. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Behavioral analysis of logs and requests to detect malicious IPs, Intrusion prevention via Remediation Component for active IP blocking, Web Application Firewall (WAF) via AppSec Component..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.