Array ASI SSL Intercept is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by Array Networks. Axiom Cyber HakTrap is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by Axiom Cyber Solutions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best intrusion detection and prevention systems fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid cloud deployments need Array ASI SSL Intercept to inspect encrypted traffic without becoming a bottleneck; its hardware-accelerated processing hits 120 Gbps while supporting physical, virtual, and cloud appliances in the same policy framework. The tool handles both inbound and outbound decryption with Layer-2 and Layer-3 flexibility, letting you avoid the "decrypt everywhere or nowhere" trap that locks teams into single-vendor stacks. Skip this if you're looking for integrated threat response; ASI decrypts and classifies traffic for downstream tools, so you still need your own IDS, firewall, and analytics layer to actually stop threats.
SMB and startup security teams protecting consumer-grade networks will get the most from Axiom Cyber HakTrap because it handles IoT and smart home device threats at the network perimeter without requiring per-device agents. The device processes over 1 Gbps of throughput and receives 150+ threat intelligence updates daily, covering ransomware, DDoS, and cryptojacking across 350,000 threat data points. This is not the tool for organizations needing advanced threat hunting, forensics, or recovery capabilities; HakTrap prioritizes detection and blocking over the investigative depth larger companies demand.
SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic
Hardware network security device for home/SMB with continuous threat updates.
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Common questions about comparing Array ASI SSL Intercept vs Axiom Cyber HakTrap for your intrusion detection and prevention systems needs.
Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..
Axiom Cyber HakTrap: Hardware network security device for home/SMB with continuous threat updates. built by Axiom Cyber Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network traffic inspection for all inbound and outbound internet traffic, Protection against ransomware, denial-of-service attacks, and cryptojacking, Over 150 threat intelligence updates per day covering 350,000+ threat data points..
Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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