Array ASI SSL Intercept is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by Array Networks. BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture is a free intrusion detection and prevention systems tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best intrusion detection and prevention systems fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid cloud deployments need Array ASI SSL Intercept to inspect encrypted traffic without becoming a bottleneck; its hardware-accelerated processing hits 120 Gbps while supporting physical, virtual, and cloud appliances in the same policy framework. The tool handles both inbound and outbound decryption with Layer-2 and Layer-3 flexibility, letting you avoid the "decrypt everywhere or nowhere" trap that locks teams into single-vendor stacks. Skip this if you're looking for integrated threat response; ASI decrypts and classifies traffic for downstream tools, so you still need your own IDS, firewall, and analytics layer to actually stop threats.
BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture
Network teams operating high-throughput monitoring environments will extract the most value from BPF+ because its generalized packet filter architecture achieves detection performance without the CPU overhead that forces most IDS deployments into sampling mode. The global data-flow optimization directly translates to rule evaluation across full packet streams rather than sampled traffic, which matters when you're trying to catch attacks that hide in statistical noise. Skip this if your organization needs a commercial support contract or a vendor backing incident response; this is a research-grade framework that demands internal engineering resources to operationalize.
SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic
BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.
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Common questions about comparing Array ASI SSL Intercept vs BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture for your intrusion detection and prevention systems needs.
Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..
BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture: BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications..
Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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