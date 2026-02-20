Akheros: Anomaly-based IDS using relative incongruity scoring to reduce false positives. built by Akheros. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Relative incongruity measurement across network nodes to identify the most anomalous behavior, Detection of threats without reliance on prior signature or normative knowledge, Velocity and intensity tracking of behavioral changes per node..

BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture: BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.