Axiom Cyber HakTrap: Hardware network security device for home/SMB with continuous threat updates. built by Axiom Cyber Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network traffic inspection for all inbound and outbound internet traffic, Protection against ransomware, denial-of-service attacks, and cryptojacking, Over 150 threat intelligence updates per day covering 350,000+ threat data points..

BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture: BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.