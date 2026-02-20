AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP): 5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection. built by AccuKnox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor..

BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture: BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.