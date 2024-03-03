Security teams experimenting with threat intelligence pipelines on constrained budgets will get real value from Arctic Swallow; it's free, requires minimal infrastructure to deploy, and generates actual attack data without the overhead of production honeypots. The low-interaction design means faster setup and lower false positive noise compared to full-stack deceptions, though that same simplicity means you'll miss the behavioral depth that catches sophisticated attackers. Skip this if your organization needs production-grade threat collection; Arctic Swallow is a learning tool and research project, not a replacement for commercial honeypot platforms.

Bifrozt

Linux security teams with limited budgets who want to catch attackers post-breach will find value in Bifrozt's high-interaction honeypot approach, which logs attacker behavior and system modifications in detail rather than just flagging presence. The free pricing removes cost as a barrier for small teams or proof-of-concept deployments, and the data integrity features mean you can actually trust what the honeypot captured as evidence. Skip this if you need deception across Windows, cloud infrastructure, or network segments; Bifrozt's Linux-only scope is a hard boundary.