Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Bifrozt is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
Linux security teams with limited budgets who want to catch attackers post-breach will find value in Bifrozt's high-interaction honeypot approach, which logs attacker behavior and system modifications in detail rather than just flagging presence. The free pricing removes cost as a barrier for small teams or proof-of-concept deployments, and the data integrity features mean you can actually trust what the honeypot captured as evidence. Skip this if you need deception across Windows, cloud infrastructure, or network segments; Bifrozt's Linux-only scope is a hard boundary.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs Bifrozt for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
Bifrozt: High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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