Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Arctic Swallow is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Security teams experimenting with threat intelligence pipelines on constrained budgets will get real value from Arctic Swallow; it's free, requires minimal infrastructure to deploy, and generates actual attack data without the overhead of production honeypots. The low-interaction design means faster setup and lower false positive noise compared to full-stack deceptions, though that same simplicity means you'll miss the behavioral depth that catches sophisticated attackers. Skip this if your organization needs production-grade threat collection; Arctic Swallow is a learning tool and research project, not a replacement for commercial honeypot platforms.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs Arctic Swallow for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
Arctic Swallow: A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox