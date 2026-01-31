Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..

Arctic Swallow: A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.