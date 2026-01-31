Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..

Arctic Swallow: A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.