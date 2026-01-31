Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Arctic Swallow is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should adopt ShadowPlex Cloud Security if detecting lateral movement and privilege escalation in cloud identities is your weakest detection layer. Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs means you're live in AWS, Azure, and GCP without touching workloads, and the honeytoken approach catches attackers during reconnaissance when they're still gathering credentials rather than after breach. This tool prioritizes detection and intent capture over response automation, so it's less valuable for teams already confident in their cloud identity monitoring or those expecting the platform to enforce remediation workflows.
Security teams experimenting with threat intelligence pipelines on constrained budgets will get real value from Arctic Swallow; it's free, requires minimal infrastructure to deploy, and generates actual attack data without the overhead of production honeypots. The low-interaction design means faster setup and lower false positive noise compared to full-stack deceptions, though that same simplicity means you'll miss the behavioral depth that catches sophisticated attackers. Skip this if your organization needs production-grade threat collection; Arctic Swallow is a learning tool and research project, not a replacement for commercial honeypot platforms.
AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security vs Arctic Swallow for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..
Arctic Swallow: A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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