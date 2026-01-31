Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Bifrozt is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Linux security teams with limited budgets who want to catch attackers post-breach will find value in Bifrozt's high-interaction honeypot approach, which logs attacker behavior and system modifications in detail rather than just flagging presence. The free pricing removes cost as a barrier for small teams or proof-of-concept deployments, and the data integrity features mean you can actually trust what the honeypot captured as evidence. Skip this if you need deception across Windows, cloud infrastructure, or network segments; Bifrozt's Linux-only scope is a hard boundary.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs Bifrozt for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
Bifrozt: High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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