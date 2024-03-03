Security teams experimenting with threat intelligence pipelines on constrained budgets will get real value from Arctic Swallow; it's free, requires minimal infrastructure to deploy, and generates actual attack data without the overhead of production honeypots. The low-interaction design means faster setup and lower false positive noise compared to full-stack deceptions, though that same simplicity means you'll miss the behavioral depth that catches sophisticated attackers. Skip this if your organization needs production-grade threat collection; Arctic Swallow is a learning tool and research project, not a replacement for commercial honeypot platforms.

Bait and Switch Honeypot

Security teams running on-premise networks who need to actively flush out lateral movement will benefit most from Bait and Switch Honeypot; its aggressive deception tactics,fake credentials, decoy services, trigger-based alerts,force attackers to reveal themselves before they pivot. The free pricing means you can deploy multiple instances across subnets without budget negotiation. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily cloud-native or if your team lacks the manual tuning required to keep false positives from overwhelming your SOC; honeypots demand active monitoring, not set-and-forget configuration.