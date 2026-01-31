Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Bait and Switch Honeypot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should adopt ShadowPlex Cloud Security if detecting lateral movement and privilege escalation in cloud identities is your weakest detection layer. Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs means you're live in AWS, Azure, and GCP without touching workloads, and the honeytoken approach catches attackers during reconnaissance when they're still gathering credentials rather than after breach. This tool prioritizes detection and intent capture over response automation, so it's less valuable for teams already confident in their cloud identity monitoring or those expecting the platform to enforce remediation workflows.
Security teams running on-premise networks who need to actively flush out lateral movement will benefit most from Bait and Switch Honeypot; its aggressive deception tactics,fake credentials, decoy services, trigger-based alerts,force attackers to reveal themselves before they pivot. The free pricing means you can deploy multiple instances across subnets without budget negotiation. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily cloud-native or if your team lacks the manual tuning required to keep false positives from overwhelming your SOC; honeypots demand active monitoring, not set-and-forget configuration.
AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens
An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security vs Bait and Switch Honeypot for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..
Bait and Switch Honeypot: An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox