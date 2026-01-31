Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Bait and Switch Honeypot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
Security teams running on-premise networks who need to actively flush out lateral movement will benefit most from Bait and Switch Honeypot; its aggressive deception tactics,fake credentials, decoy services, trigger-based alerts,force attackers to reveal themselves before they pivot. The free pricing means you can deploy multiple instances across subnets without budget negotiation. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily cloud-native or if your team lacks the manual tuning required to keep false positives from overwhelming your SOC; honeypots demand active monitoring, not set-and-forget configuration.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs Bait and Switch Honeypot for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
Bait and Switch Honeypot: An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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