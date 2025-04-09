Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

AuditBoard AI: AI-enabled GRC platform for audit, risk, and compliance management. built by AuditBoard. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered automation for report and description generation, Unified platform connecting risks, controls, frameworks, and issues, No-code drag-and-drop analytics tool..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.