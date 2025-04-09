6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.