Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Allgress GRC Solutions is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Allgress. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple frameworks and vendors will get the most from Allgress GRC Solutions because it handles third-party risk assessment and FedRAMP/ATO tracking in ways that actually reduce the manual spreadsheet work most GRC tools just shuffle around. The NIST Govern function coverage is solid across organizational context, policy, and supply chain risk, reflecting a platform built for regulated environments rather bolted on later. Skip this if you're a small team needing lightweight policy management or if you expect built-out incident response workflows; Allgress treats incident management as lightweight data capture, not investigation orchestration.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Allgress GRC Solutions for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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