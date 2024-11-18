Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..

QuilrAI: QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction. built by Quilr..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.