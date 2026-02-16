Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.