Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acuvity RYNO is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Acuvity. QuilrAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Quilr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.
Security teams protecting AI agents and LLM-integrated applications need QuilrAI because it's built to detect and block malicious interactions at the point where traditional security tooling goes blind. The tool maps to three NIST CSF 2.0 functions (Data Security, Continuous Monitoring, and Awareness), with particular strength in autonomous decision-making oversight that human-first tools simply don't address. Skip this if your organization runs primarily legacy applications without agentic systems; QuilrAI solves a category problem that doesn't exist in your environment yet.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction
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Common questions about comparing Acuvity RYNO vs QuilrAI for your ai threat detection needs.
Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..
QuilrAI: QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction. built by Quilr..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuvity RYNO is developed by Acuvity. QuilrAI is developed by Quilr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuvity RYNO and QuilrAI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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