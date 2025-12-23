Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Akto. DeepKeep LLM is a commercial llm guardrails tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying internal generative AI applications or agent workflows should prioritize Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security for its focus on prompt injection and data exfiltration risks that standard API security tools miss. The platform's continuous monitoring across AI agent interactions directly addresses NIST PR.PS (platform security) and DE.CM (anomaly detection) in contexts where model abuse and prompt attacks pose material business risk. Skip this if your GenAI footprint is limited to third-party SaaS tools like ChatGPT; Akto's value concentrates on homegrown implementations where you control the deployment and risk exposure.
Teams deploying LLMs into production at scale need DeepKeep LLM because it catches prompt injection and data leakage simultaneously, which matters when a single misconfigured model can expose customer PII to attackers in seconds. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 Detect and Protect functions and supports vision and multimodal models alongside text LLMs, addressing the messy reality of modern AI stacks. Skip this if your LLM use case is narrow and internal; DeepKeep's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage
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Common questions about comparing Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security vs DeepKeep LLM for your llm guardrails needs.
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security: Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification..
DeepKeep LLM: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and adversarial manipulation, Hallucination detection using hierarchical data sources, Data leakage prevention for sensitive data and PII..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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