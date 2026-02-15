AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security: Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.