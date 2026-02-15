AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Akto. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying internal generative AI applications or agent workflows should prioritize Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security for its focus on prompt injection and data exfiltration risks that standard API security tools miss. The platform's continuous monitoring across AI agent interactions directly addresses NIST PR.PS (platform security) and DE.CM (anomaly detection) in contexts where model abuse and prompt attacks pose material business risk. Skip this if your GenAI footprint is limited to third-party SaaS tools like ChatGPT; Akto's value concentrates on homegrown implementations where you control the deployment and risk exposure.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security: Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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