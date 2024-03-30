Admyral is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Andesite is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Andesite. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Admyral's drag-and-drop workflow builder, which cuts through the friction of custom automation by letting non-engineers chain together response actions without writing code. The free, open-source model means you can test case routing and playbook logic at zero cost before committing to a commercial platform. Skip this if your team needs pre-built integrations with obscure tools or wants a vendor to handle ongoing playbook maintenance; Admyral assumes you'll spend time building and refining your own automation logic.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will benefit most from Andesite's ability to operationalize threat intelligence directly into investigations without manual ETL work. The platform covers 450+ compliance controls and maps cleanly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, meaning your team spends less time enriching alerts and more time on actual incident response. Skip this if your organization lacks existing security tool integrations or runs a skeleton crew; Andesite's value compounds with tool density, not despite it.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation
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Common questions about comparing Admyral vs Andesite for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Admyral: An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue..
Andesite: Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation. built by Andesite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert consolidation and prioritization, AI-driven investigation automation, No-ETL integration with existing security tools..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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