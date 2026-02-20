Abusix Guardian: Suite for abuse desk mgmt, email blocklisting & threat intel for ISPs. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Abuse Desk Management for handling and automating security incident workflows, Large-scale email blocklisting via Abusix Mail Intelligence, Real-time threat intelligence and actionable insights via Guardian Intel..

Andesite: Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation. built by Andesite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert consolidation and prioritization, AI-driven investigation automation, No-ETL integration with existing security tools..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.