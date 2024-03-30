Admyral is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Agentic AI AR2™ is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Admyral's drag-and-drop workflow builder, which cuts through the friction of custom automation by letting non-engineers chain together response actions without writing code. The free, open-source model means you can test case routing and playbook logic at zero cost before committing to a commercial platform. Skip this if your team needs pre-built integrations with obscure tools or wants a vendor to handle ongoing playbook maintenance; Admyral assumes you'll spend time building and refining your own automation logic.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume will see immediate value in Agentic AI AR2™ because it actually closes incidents in under two minutes without requiring constant human babysitting. The ReAct reasoning framework means you can audit why the system took each action, which matters when your audit team asks how a remediation happened at 3 a.m., and the human-in-the-loop controls let you lock down high-risk responses while the AI handles routine containment. Skip this if your organization needs equal strength across detection and recovery; AR2™ is built for response velocity, not threat hunting or forensic depth.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Admyral vs Agentic AI AR2™ for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Admyral: An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue..
Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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