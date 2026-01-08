7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. Admyral is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Admyral's drag-and-drop workflow builder, which cuts through the friction of custom automation by letting non-engineers chain together response actions without writing code. The free, open-source model means you can test case routing and playbook logic at zero cost before committing to a commercial platform. Skip this if your team needs pre-built integrations with obscure tools or wants a vendor to handle ongoing playbook maintenance; Admyral assumes you'll spend time building and refining your own automation logic.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs Admyral for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
Admyral: An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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