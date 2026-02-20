Abusix Guardian: Suite for abuse desk mgmt, email blocklisting & threat intel for ISPs. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Abuse Desk Management for handling and automating security incident workflows, Large-scale email blocklisting via Abusix Mail Intelligence, Real-time threat intelligence and actionable insights via Guardian Intel..

Admyral: An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.