Agentic AI AR2™ is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Andesite is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Andesite. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume will see immediate value in Agentic AI AR2™ because it actually closes incidents in under two minutes without requiring constant human babysitting. The ReAct reasoning framework means you can audit why the system took each action, which matters when your audit team asks how a remediation happened at 3 a.m., and the human-in-the-loop controls let you lock down high-risk responses while the AI handles routine containment. Skip this if your organization needs equal strength across detection and recovery; AR2™ is built for response velocity, not threat hunting or forensic depth.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will benefit most from Andesite's ability to operationalize threat intelligence directly into investigations without manual ETL work. The platform covers 450+ compliance controls and maps cleanly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, meaning your team spends less time enriching alerts and more time on actual incident response. Skip this if your organization lacks existing security tool integrations or runs a skeleton crew; Andesite's value compounds with tool density, not despite it.
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation
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Common questions about comparing Agentic AI AR2™ vs Andesite for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..
Andesite: Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation. built by Andesite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert consolidation and prioritization, AI-driven investigation automation, No-ETL integration with existing security tools..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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