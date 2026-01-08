7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. Andesite is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Andesite. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will benefit most from Andesite's ability to operationalize threat intelligence directly into investigations without manual ETL work. The platform covers 450+ compliance controls and maps cleanly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, meaning your team spends less time enriching alerts and more time on actual incident response. Skip this if your organization lacks existing security tool integrations or runs a skeleton crew; Andesite's value compounds with tool density, not despite it.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs Andesite for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
Andesite: Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation. built by Andesite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert consolidation and prioritization, AI-driven investigation automation, No-ETL integration with existing security tools..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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