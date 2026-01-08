7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Andesite: Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation. built by Andesite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert consolidation and prioritization, AI-driven investigation automation, No-ETL integration with existing security tools..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.