AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution: AML/CTF compliance platform with automated screening and transaction monitoring. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Automated screening against 4,600+ sanctions lists including OFAC, UN, EU, DFAT, PEP, HM Treasury, Real-time transaction monitoring with rule-based engine, Multi-account detection through Global Risk Identification tool (GRID)..

APPSEC MYSECWAY: Whistleblower channel & internal info system for EU Directive compliance. built by APPSEC CONSULTING. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Secure and confidential whistleblowing channel, Anonymous or identity-protected reporting, Complaint investigation management..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.