AccessAudit Free Scan: Free web accessibility scanner for WCAG 2.1 compliance testing. built by AccessAudit. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include WCAG 2.1 compliance scanning, Instant accessibility score generation, Comprehensive issue identification..

AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution: AML/CTF compliance platform with automated screening and transaction monitoring. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Automated screening against 4,600+ sanctions lists including OFAC, UN, EU, DFAT, PEP, HM Treasury, Real-time transaction monitoring with rule-based engine, Multi-account detection through Global Risk Identification tool (GRID)..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.