2SB ISO 9001 is a commercial compliance management tool by 2SB. AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution is a commercial compliance management tool by AcuityTec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small manufacturers pushing for ISO 9001 certification without internal quality expertise should use 2SB ISO 9001 for its structured Plan-Do-Check-Act methodology that actually gets audits passed on first attempt. The vendor's 10-person team in the UK focuses exclusively on QMS implementation and certification prep, not bolt-on compliance theater. Skip this if you need a cloud platform to manage ongoing compliance across multiple frameworks; 2SB is consulting-led and on-premises, built for the certification sprint, not the continuous compliance grind.
AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution
Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams managing multi-jurisdiction compliance will find real value in AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution's transaction monitoring engine and the 4,600+ integrated watchlist coverage, which eliminates the manual list management that kills most AML programs at scale. The platform's real-time rule-based screening catches activity across multiple accounts simultaneously through its GRID tool, and the automated regulatory reporting reduces the compliance ops overhead that typically requires headcount. Smaller organizations or those needing deep case management and investigation workflows should look elsewhere; AcuityTec is fundamentally a screening and monitoring engine, not an investigation platform.
ISO 9001 consulting services for quality management system certification
AML/CTF compliance platform with automated screening and transaction monitoring
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Common questions about comparing 2SB ISO 9001 vs AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution for your compliance management needs.
2SB ISO 9001: ISO 9001 consulting services for quality management system certification. built by 2SB. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include ISO 9001:2015 certification consulting, Quality Management System (QMS) implementation, Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle methodology..
AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution: AML/CTF compliance platform with automated screening and transaction monitoring. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Automated screening against 4,600+ sanctions lists including OFAC, UN, EU, DFAT, PEP, HM Treasury, Real-time transaction monitoring with rule-based engine, Multi-account detection through Global Risk Identification tool (GRID)..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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