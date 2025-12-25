Compliance teams and legal departments running fast accessibility audits on public-facing web properties should start with AccessAudit Free Scan because it requires zero signup and returns a WCAG 2.1 score in seconds, letting you baseline hundreds of URLs without vendor lock-in. The no-friction entry point means you'll actually run scans instead of getting stuck in procurement; the tradeoff is you're limited to URL-level scanning without the deeper remediation tracking or continuous monitoring a paid platform provides. Skip this if your org needs detailed remediation workflows, role-based reporting, or integration with your dev pipeline.