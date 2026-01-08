Security and compliance teams running multiple audit frameworks simultaneously will get the most from A-LIGN A-SCEND because its evidence deduplication engine cuts the actual audit workload in half. The platform maps evidence across SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, and FedRAMP audits so you're not rebuilding the same control narrative four times, and its FedRAMP 20x Low authorization proves it handles the most demanding federal requirements. Skip this if your organization runs a single compliance framework or hasn't yet centralized evidence collection; the ROI flips when you're managing fewer than three concurrent certifications.