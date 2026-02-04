Startups and small manufacturers pushing for ISO 9001 certification without internal quality expertise should use 2SB ISO 9001 for its structured Plan-Do-Check-Act methodology that actually gets audits passed on first attempt. The vendor's 10-person team in the UK focuses exclusively on QMS implementation and certification prep, not bolt-on compliance theater. Skip this if you need a cloud platform to manage ongoing compliance across multiple frameworks; 2SB is consulting-led and on-premises, built for the certification sprint, not the continuous compliance grind.