Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Cyber adAPT Secure Device Management: Mobile device management platform with VPN and certificate-based access control. built by Cyber adAPT. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Device compliance policy management, IPSec VPN with 256-bit encryption, PKI certificate-based authentication..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.