Accops HyMobile: MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and digital signages, Multiple enrollment methods including Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP, Data Loss Prevention policies with access restrictions..

Cyber adAPT Secure Device Management: Mobile device management platform with VPN and certificate-based access control. built by Cyber adAPT. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Device compliance policy management, IPSec VPN with 256-bit encryption, PKI certificate-based authentication..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.