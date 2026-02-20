Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. Cyber adAPT Secure Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by Cyber adAPT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
Cyber adAPT Secure Device Management
Mid-market and SMB teams managing mixed device fleets across remote and office work will get the most from Cyber adAPT Secure Device Management because its certificate-based access control prevents lateral movement without requiring complex PKI infrastructure upfront. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.DS through enforced device compliance policies paired with 256-bit IPSec VPN, giving you network-level visibility that traditional MDM vendors bolt on as an afterthought. Skip this if you need deep endpoint detection and response or forensic capabilities; Cyber adAPT prioritizes access control and data leakage prevention over post-breach investigation.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
Mobile device management platform with VPN and certificate-based access control
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ManageIT vs Cyber adAPT Secure Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
Cyber adAPT Secure Device Management: Mobile device management platform with VPN and certificate-based access control. built by Cyber adAPT. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Device compliance policy management, IPSec VPN with 256-bit encryption, PKI certificate-based authentication..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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