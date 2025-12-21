Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Accops HyMobile: MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and digital signages, Multiple enrollment methods including Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP, Data Loss Prevention policies with access restrictions..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.