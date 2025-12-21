Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. Augmentt Intune Autopilot is a commercial mobile device management tool by Augmentt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
MSPs managing multiple Intune tenants will see immediate ROI from Augmentt Intune Autopilot because it eliminates the repetitive manual configuration work that eats 20+ hours per tenant deployment. The tool ships with pre-built compliance policy baselines and standardized templates that enforce consistent security posture across clients from day one, cutting onboarding friction that typically derails Intune rollouts. This is a narrow fit: skip it if you're a single-tenant enterprise or if your Intune deployment is already mature and stable; the value proposition is almost entirely in acceleration during initial setup.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs Augmentt Intune Autopilot for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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