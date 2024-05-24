Cyber adAPT Secure Device Management Description

Cyber adAPT Secure Device Management (SDM) is a mobile device management solution designed to address security challenges in BYOD and remote work environments. The platform provides device compliance policy management and network-level security controls for mobile devices and remote workstations accessing cloud-based applications and infrastructure. The solution implements IPSec VPN with 256-bit encryption to secure mobile connections. It uses PKI certificate-based authentication to control which services each user and device can access, enabling tracking of all user activity. The platform includes tamper-resistant technology to ensure policy adherence. SDM offers data leakage prevention capabilities and controls access to cloud storage services. The solution aims to balance user privacy with network security and compliance requirements. It provides network-level security and control across all devices connecting to enterprise resources. The platform is positioned as an alternative or complement to traditional MDM solutions, addressing gaps in mobile security that standard VPNs and token-based authentication systems may not adequately cover in mobile environments.