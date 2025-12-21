Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. Ayalon Cyber Living is a commercial mobile device management tool by Surance.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
Startup and SMB security leaders managing consumer devices across distributed home networks will find value in Ayalon Cyber Living's ability to inventory and assess vulnerability exposure on personal IoT and mobile devices that traditional corporate MDM ignores. The tool covers asset management and risk assessment well enough to satisfy basic NIST ID.AM and ID.RA requirements, and the mobile-first interface makes it accessible to non-technical household users. Skip this if your organization needs centralized endpoint hardening or remediation capabilities; Ayalon stops at identifying problems and recommending fixes, leaving the actual patching to the user.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs Ayalon Cyber Living for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
Ayalon Cyber Living: Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management. built by Surance.io. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Home network device scanning, Device inventory management, Vulnerability assessment of network devices..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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