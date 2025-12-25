Accops HyMobile is a commercial mobile device management tool by Accops. Ayalon Cyber Living is a commercial mobile device management tool by Surance.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing fragmented device fleets across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS will find value in Accops HyMobile's multi-platform enrollment automation, particularly Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP integration that cuts manual onboarding overhead. The vendor's focus on continuous monitoring and device health analytics (DeepDive) plus DLP enforcement maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and ID.AM, giving you real-time visibility into what's actually running on endpoints. Skip this if your priority is advanced threat detection or incident response; Accops is MDM-first with basic remote management controls, not a replacement for mobile threat defense.
Startup and SMB security leaders managing consumer devices across distributed home networks will find value in Ayalon Cyber Living's ability to inventory and assess vulnerability exposure on personal IoT and mobile devices that traditional corporate MDM ignores. The tool covers asset management and risk assessment well enough to satisfy basic NIST ID.AM and ID.RA requirements, and the mobile-first interface makes it accessible to non-technical household users. Skip this if your organization needs centralized endpoint hardening or remediation capabilities; Ayalon stops at identifying problems and recommending fixes, leaving the actual patching to the user.
MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints
Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management
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Common questions about comparing Accops HyMobile vs Ayalon Cyber Living for your mobile device management needs.
Accops HyMobile: MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and digital signages, Multiple enrollment methods including Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP, Data Loss Prevention policies with access restrictions..
Ayalon Cyber Living: Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management. built by Surance.io. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Home network device scanning, Device inventory management, Vulnerability assessment of network devices..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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