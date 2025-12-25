Accops HyMobile: MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and digital signages, Multiple enrollment methods including Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP, Data Loss Prevention policies with access restrictions..

Ayalon Cyber Living: Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management. built by Surance.io. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Home network device scanning, Device inventory management, Vulnerability assessment of network devices..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.