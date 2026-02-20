Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. Ayalon Cyber Living is a commercial mobile device management tool by Surance.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
Startup and SMB security leaders managing consumer devices across distributed home networks will find value in Ayalon Cyber Living's ability to inventory and assess vulnerability exposure on personal IoT and mobile devices that traditional corporate MDM ignores. The tool covers asset management and risk assessment well enough to satisfy basic NIST ID.AM and ID.RA requirements, and the mobile-first interface makes it accessible to non-technical household users. Skip this if your organization needs centralized endpoint hardening or remediation capabilities; Ayalon stops at identifying problems and recommending fixes, leaving the actual patching to the user.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ManageIT vs Ayalon Cyber Living for your mobile device management needs.
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
Ayalon Cyber Living: Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management. built by Surance.io. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Home network device scanning, Device inventory management, Vulnerability assessment of network devices..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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