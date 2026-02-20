Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..

Ayalon Cyber Living: Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management. built by Surance.io. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Home network device scanning, Device inventory management, Vulnerability assessment of network devices..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.