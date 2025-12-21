Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Illumio Breach Containment is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams who need to stop lateral movement after a breach actually happens should run Illumio Breach Containment; most other tools detect threats better than they contain them, but this one prioritizes RS.MI incident mitigation with one-click isolation and AI-mapped segmentation policy that doesn't require weeks of planning. The microsegmentation engine works across endpoints, servers, cloud, and containers in hybrid environments, which matters because breach containment only works if you can actually see and cut off every path an attacker might take. Skip this if your team doesn't have the operational maturity to manage segmentation policies post-deployment or if you need stronger DE.CM continuous monitoring; Illumio assumes you already know what's compromised and need to contain it fast.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Illumio Breach Containment for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Illumio Breach Containment: Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility of workload and device communications, AI security graph for connection mapping and risk analysis, Microsegmentation policy creation and enforcement..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Illumio Breach Containment differentiates with Real-time visibility of workload and device communications, AI security graph for connection mapping and risk analysis, Microsegmentation policy creation and enforcement.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Illumio Breach Containment is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Illumio Breach Containment serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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