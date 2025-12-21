Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Illumio Breach Containment: Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility of workload and device communications, AI security graph for connection mapping and risk analysis, Microsegmentation policy creation and enforcement..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.