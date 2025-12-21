Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Akamai Enterprise Application Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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