Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Agilicus for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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