Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.